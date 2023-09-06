Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a few lingering injury issues at wide receiver and added another one Wednesday.

Veteran starter and team captain Adam Thielen was on the injury report and was listed as limited with an ankle issue.

Thielen was on the field and in uniform and participating during the portion of practice open to the media, and has been a regular participant in recent days.

The Panthers were already without starter DJ Chark Jr.﻿, who did not participate Wednesday because of a hamstring.

The Panthers also had Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) listed on the report as a limited participant, leaving them short on numbers there.

The Panthers were also missing defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) in practice.