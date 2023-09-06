Presented by

Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

Sep 06, 2023 at 03:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_W_Thielen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a few lingering injury issues at wide receiver and added another one Wednesday.

Veteran starter and team captain Adam Thielen was on the injury report and was listed as limited with an ankle issue.

Thielen was on the field and in uniform and participating during the portion of practice open to the media, and has been a regular participant in recent days.

The Panthers were already without starter DJ Chark Jr.﻿, who did not participate Wednesday because of a hamstring.

The Panthers also had Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) listed on the report as a limited participant, leaving them short on numbers there.

They also have Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, Ihmir Smith-Marsette﻿, and rookie Jonathan Mingo on the active roster, along with Derek Wright and Dezmon Patmon on the practice squad. Smith-Marsette (ankle) was listed as a full participant.

The Panthers were also missing defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) in practice.

Safety/special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (knee) was listed as a limited participant.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Panthers 2023 Captains

See

230825 Lions_Intro_NationalAnthem_KR-03
1 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-108
2 / 18
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-66
3 / 18
1CW11353
4 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-817
5 / 18
Kenny Richmond
230825 Lions Intro_National Anthem_MD-64
6 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-269
7 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230830 WK 1 Practice 2-185
8 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Practice 11 KDR-426
9 / 18
Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-072
10 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-162
11 / 18
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-81
12 / 18
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
AE7I7378
13 / 18
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-512
14 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-699
15 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-066
16 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-360
17 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-02
18 / 18
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Short list

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis remains out with a back issue, and Brian Burns was added to the report but was a full participant in practice.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis held out

The team remains mostly healthy entering the final game of the season against the Saints, though the veteran defensive tackle did not practice.
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report Jaycee Horn out

The Panthers will play the Buccaneers Sunday with the playoffs on the line without their top cornerback, and three other players are questionable.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Marquis Haynes limited

The defensive end was added to the report, but most of the news on Thursday was good heading into their playoff-essential game against the Buccaneers.
news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Run game resting

A couple of key offensive pieces had a day off, and Jaycee Horn was held out after wrist surgery, as the Panthers prepare for this week's game with the Bucs.
news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: All clear for Detroit

No Panthers players have injury statuses heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, which is good news coming down the stretch.
news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

The cornerback said he planned to play this week against the Lions, and the rest of the injury report is a short one for the Panthers.
news

Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CJ Henderson was a full participant in the first practice this week, but Jaycee Horn was limited as they begin preparations for the Lions game.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable

The leading wideout was listed as a limited participant Friday after going full the rest of the week; two others are listed as questionable for the Steelers game.
news

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DJ Moore full participant

He was in uniform and practicing Wednesday after getting tests on his ankle, a good sign heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers.
news

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among four questionable for Seahawks game

The Panthers are reasonably healthy entering Sunday's game at Seattle, and a number of key players were cleared on the final report of the week.
Advertising