Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report: Adam Thielen limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a few lingering injury issues at wide receiver and added another one Wednesday.
Veteran starter and team captain Adam Thielen was on the injury report and was listed as limited with an ankle issue.
Thielen was on the field and in uniform and participating during the portion of practice open to the media, and has been a regular participant in recent days.
The Panthers were already without starter DJ Chark Jr., who did not participate Wednesday because of a hamstring.
The Panthers also had Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) listed on the report as a limited participant, leaving them short on numbers there.
They also have Laviska Shenault Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and rookie Jonathan Mingo on the active roster, along with Derek Wright and Dezmon Patmon on the practice squad. Smith-Marsette (ankle) was listed as a full participant.
The Panthers were also missing defensive end DeShawn Williams (illness) in practice.
Safety/special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (knee) was listed as a limited participant.