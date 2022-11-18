Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis out for Baltimore

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without at least three starters and likely another key defensive piece when they face the Ravens Sunday.

The Panthers ruled defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), quarterback PJ Walker (ankle), and safety Juston Burris (concussion) out for Sunday's game, as expected.

Ioannidis said Thursday he wasn't sure what his status for the last pre-bye week game against Denver next week was, but his absence Sunday will test some young players behind him.

The good news for the Panthers Friday was that defensive tackles Marquan McCall and Daviyon Nixon (illness) were full participants in practice after missing time earlier this week. They have no injury status for the game, meaning they should be good to go.

Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup, putting the Week 1 starter back under center.

The Panthers also listed safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game, and he hasn't practiced this week, taking away a versatile piece of the defense. Hartsfield has started the last two at safety for Burris, and also plays nickel.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) is listed as questionable, as is tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), but both were full participants Friday for the second straight day.