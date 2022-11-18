Presented by

Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis out for Baltimore

Nov 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
IOANNIDIS_111722_InjuryReport-(2)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without at least three starters and likely another key defensive piece when they face the Ravens Sunday.

The Panthers ruled defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), quarterback PJ Walker (ankle), and safety Juston Burris (concussion) out for Sunday's game, as expected.

Ioannidis said Thursday he wasn't sure what his status for the last pre-bye week game against Denver next week was, but his absence Sunday will test some young players behind him.

The good news for the Panthers Friday was that defensive tackles Marquan McCall and Daviyon Nixon (illness) were full participants in practice after missing time earlier this week. They have no injury status for the game, meaning they should be good to go.

Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup, putting the Week 1 starter back under center.

The Panthers also listed safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game, and he hasn't practiced this week, taking away a versatile piece of the defense. Hartsfield has started the last two at safety for Burris, and also plays nickel.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) is listed as questionable, as is tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), but both were full participants Friday for the second straight day.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (illness) were full participants Friday and have no injury status for the game.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

 Week 11 | Thursday practice photos | 11/17

View photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers get ready to travel to Baltimore in Week 11.

1CW17413
1 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17099
2 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1831
3 / 71
1CW16973
4 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16974
5 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16989
6 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16966
7 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16979
8 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16996
9 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17056
10 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17067
11 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17032
12 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17147
13 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17113
14 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17132
15 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17081
16 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17119
17 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17123
18 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17188
19 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17152
20 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17150
21 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17164
22 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17182
23 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17375
24 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17440
25 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17166
26 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17192
27 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17216
28 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17218
29 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17210
30 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17207
31 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17228
32 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17241
33 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17243
34 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17245
35 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17256
36 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17265
37 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17274
38 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17270
39 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17276
40 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17281
41 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17284
42 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17324
43 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17317
44 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17321
45 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17291
46 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17333
47 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17346
48 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17430
49 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17357
50 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17434
51 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17373
52 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17364
53 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17401
54 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17391
55 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17435
56 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17458
57 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW17477
58 / 71
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I1735
59 / 71
AE7I1759
60 / 71
AE7I1731
61 / 71
AE7I1783
62 / 71
AE7I1801
63 / 71
AE7I1754
64 / 71
AE7I1739
65 / 71
AE7I1805
66 / 71
AE7I1840
67 / 71
AE7I1837
68 / 71
AE7I1810
69 / 71
AE7I1845
70 / 71
AE7I1824
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu back on field

The linebacker was out sick Wednesday but returned to action, and most of the injury news was good for the Panthers as they prepare for the Ravens this week.

news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield out

The versatile defensive back was held out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and without him, the secondary picture is a muddled one for the Panthers.

news

Week 10 Final Injury Report: Donte Jackson questionable

The injury news is largely good for the Panthers during a short week, with only two players ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: Brian Burns full participant

The defensive end was on the practice field and moving well Tuesday, after he was getting a shoulder issue checked during last week's game against the Bengals.

news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: Hypothetically speaking

The Panthers went through a light jog-through Monday, so the injury report is an estimation since it's not a normal practice.

news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard out

The Panthers might need to lean heavily on D'Onta Foreman again this week, but he's shown recently that's not a bad thing.

news

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Donte Jackson still out

Safety Juston Burris is also not practicing, after he suffered a concussion last week, leaving them looking at options in the secondary.

news

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Running back news

Veteran D'Onta Foreman got a well-deserved day off, while Chuba Hubbard returned to the field after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

news

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn questionable

The cornerback practiced fully Friday, and most of the injury news is good, although running back Chuba Hubbard will be out this week.

news

Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

Two players who were out sick Wednesday were back, and several key players are trending in the right direction heading into this week's game against the Falcons.

news

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard held out

The Panthers could have to adjust in the backfield yet again, and three players were held out with illnesses as they began preparations for the Falcons.

Advertising