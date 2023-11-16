Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

Otherwise, the Panthers were missing a few other players on Thursday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained out for the second straight day, and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was out on Thursday after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Henderson remains in the concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to continue.

Also, tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday after he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Brian Burns (concussion) and DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) were also listed as full participants.