Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

Nov 16, 2023 at 02:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was added to the injury report Thursday.

The rookie was listed as a full participant with a thigh issue, but the fact he was a full participant suggests it's not a serious situation.

Young practiced fully on Wednesday, also.

Otherwise, the Panthers were missing a few other players on Thursday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained out for the second straight day, and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was out on Thursday after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.

Henderson remains in the concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to continue.

Also, tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday after he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Seven players were listed as limited on Thursday, including Taylor Moton (knee), Austin Corbett (calf), Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), Ian Thomas (calf), and Xavier Woods (thigh). Moton was held out Wednesday, though those are de facto rest days for the veteran right tackle.

Brian Burns (concussion) and DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) were also listed as full participants.

Burns has cleared the concussion protocol, after missing last week's game against the Bears.

PHOTOS: Panthers Practice 11/15

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys.

231115 WK 11 Practice 1-17
1 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-087
2 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-084
3 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-082
4 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-077
5 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-069
6 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-071
7 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-060
8 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-046
9 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-056
10 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-041
11 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-040
12 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-039
13 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-05
14 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-01
15 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-16
16 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-13
17 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-237
18 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-08
19 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-240
20 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-230
21 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-207
22 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-218
23 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-215
24 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-191
25 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-196
26 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-187
27 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-165
28 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-179
29 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-142
30 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-167
31 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-169
32 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-141
33 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-131
34 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-125
35 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-120
36 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-108
37 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-104
38 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-094
39 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-036
40 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-032
41 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-026
42 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-030
43 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-18
44 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231115 WK 11 Practice 1-20
45 / 45
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
