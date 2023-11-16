Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was added to the injury report Thursday.
The rookie was listed as a full participant with a thigh issue, but the fact he was a full participant suggests it's not a serious situation.
Young practiced fully on Wednesday, also.
Otherwise, the Panthers were missing a few other players on Thursday.
Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained out for the second straight day, and cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was out on Thursday after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday.
Henderson remains in the concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to continue.
Also, tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) did not practice Thursday after he was a full participant on Wednesday.
Seven players were listed as limited on Thursday, including Taylor Moton (knee), Austin Corbett (calf), Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), Jaycee Horn (hamstring), Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), Ian Thomas (calf), and Xavier Woods (thigh). Moton was held out Wednesday, though those are de facto rest days for the veteran right tackle.
Brian Burns (concussion) and DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) were also listed as full participants.
Burns has cleared the concussion protocol, after missing last week's game against the Bears.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys.