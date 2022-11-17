Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu back on field

CHARLOTTE — It's the time of year when things are going around, so there are going to be players coming off and onto the injury report with illnesses.

The good news for the Panthers was that linebacker Frankie Luvu was back on the field Thursday as a full participant after he had a sick day on Wednesday.

Luvu's coming off a two-sack game against the Falcons, so having him on the field is a definite plus for the Panthers as they prepare for the Ravens this week.

The Panthers added defensive tackle Marquan McCall to the illness list Thursday, and he was held out, joining defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and safety Juston Burris (who also remains in the concussion protocol).

The Panthers were still without safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), and quarterback PJ Walker (ankle) on Thursday.

Right tackle Taylor Moton, who was listed as limited Wednesday with an elbow issue, was given Thursday off for non-injury-related reasons (i.e. vet day). Moton has started 75 straight games and has played in all 91 games since he came into the league.