Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

As for the rest of the report, tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) will miss a second straight game, as he remains in the protocol and would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return.

The other two players who have been designated to return from IR but have not yet been activated — Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) — are listed as out this week.

The Panthers have three other players listed as questionable for the week, including linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), and special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps). All three were listed as limited participants on Friday.