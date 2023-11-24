Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be a little short-handed in the secondary this week, among other spots.
Despite being a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) is listed as doubtful for this week's game against the Titans, as he has yet to clear the concussion protocol.
And with cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) also doubtful and not yet activated to the 53-man roster, and Dicaprio Bootle going on injured reserve this week, the Panthers will have to improvise yet again.
They could use David Long Jr. as a starter opposite Donte Jackson, and they also have D'Shawn Jamison and Troy Hill on the roster, though Hill has provided some stability as their passing-down nickel. They also have cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and AJ Parker on the practice squad.
As for the rest of the report, tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) will miss a second straight game, as he remains in the protocol and would have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can return.
The other two players who have been designated to return from IR but have not yet been activated — Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps) and Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) — are listed as out this week.
The Panthers have three other players listed as questionable for the week, including linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), and special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps). All three were listed as limited participants on Friday.
Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) and quarterback Bryce Young (thigh) were full participants Friday and have no injury status, meaning they're cleared to play.
The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation partnered with the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation for the Bozeman Thanksgiving Bash. The event hosted 1,300 children from the Second Harvest Food Bank Kids' Café program for a special Thanksgiving dinner experience at Top Golf. Panthers players and 80 volunteers helped serve and entertain the kids during a special evening of fun and togetherness.