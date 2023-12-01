Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are possibly down to two healthy tight ends for this week, as Tommy Tremble (hip) is doubtful and Hayden Hurst (concussion) is out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

This will be Hurst's third straight absence since he was injured late in the Chicago game. Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan will apparently have to hold down the rotation this week, in an offense that no one knows what it will look like.