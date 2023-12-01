Presented by

Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

Dec 01, 2023 at 12:26 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_Tommy_2

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are possibly down to two healthy tight ends for this week, as Tommy Tremble (hip) is doubtful and Hayden Hurst (concussion) is out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Tremble practiced a bit on Thursday but wasn't ready to go Friday after picking up a late injury last week in Tennessee.

This will be Hurst's third straight absence since he was injured late in the Chicago game. Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan will apparently have to hold down the rotation this week, in an offense that no one knows what it will look like.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) is also out, pointing to a likely start for rookie Alex Cook.

The Panthers listed seven players as questionable, including outside linebacker DJ Johnson (elbow), who was a full participant Friday. The other six were listed as limited participants.

That includes cornerback Troy Hill (hip), who was a new addition to the report Friday. Guard Nash Jensen (back), and outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) were also limited, along with the three guys who haven't yet been activated from injured reserve — Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was a full participant and has no injury status, and interim coach Chris Tabor confirmed he's cleared the concussion protocol.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 11/30

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231130 WK 13 Practice 2-164
1 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-156
2 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-109
3 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-08
4 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-38
5 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-146
6 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-19
7 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-17
8 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-096
9 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-12
10 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-060
11 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-03
12 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-143
13 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-073
14 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-127
15 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-071
16 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-165
17 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-149
18 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-052
19 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-197
20 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-195
21 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-132
22 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-176
23 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-075
24 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-27
25 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-33
26 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-30
27 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-062
28 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-16
29 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-070
30 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-02
31 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-079
32 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-049
33 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-131
34 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-119
35 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-26
36 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-161
37 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-23
38 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-111
39 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-113
40 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-186
41 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-172
42 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-178
43 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-168
44 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-29
45 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-196
46 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-180
47 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-087
48 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-190
49 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-124
50 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-105
51 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

The veteran safety missed his second straight day of practice with a shoulder issue, but they got several players back on the field Thursday.
news

Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Tommy Tremble among eight not practicing

The Panthers were running short on the first day of practice as they prepare for this week's trip to Tampa Bay.
news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
news

Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

Cornerback CJ Henderson remains in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice, another positive step in his recovery.
news

Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst remains out

The tight end remains in the concussion protocol, and was the only player on the report not practicing because of injury reasons.
news

Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game

The Panthers will be without outside linebacker Marquis Haynes this week, after he returned last week against the Bears, though Brian Burns has cleared the concussion protocol and will play.
news

Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

The rookie quarterback was a full participant in practice, but a thigh injury caused him to be listed on the report submitted to the league.
news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

The starting tight end did not participate in practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Cowboys.
news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

The Panthers had a projected report Tuesday based on estimated levels of participation in their walk-through during a short week before Chicago. 
news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: List keeps getting longer

The Panthers had a projected report Monday based on estimated levels of participation in their short-week walk-through, but there were a lot of names on it.
Advertising