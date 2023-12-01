Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are possibly down to two healthy tight ends for this week, as Tommy Tremble (hip) is doubtful and Hayden Hurst (concussion) is out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Tremble practiced a bit on Thursday but wasn't ready to go Friday after picking up a late injury last week in Tennessee.
This will be Hurst's third straight absence since he was injured late in the Chicago game. Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan will apparently have to hold down the rotation this week, in an offense that no one knows what it will look like.
The Panthers listed seven players as questionable, including outside linebacker DJ Johnson (elbow), who was a full participant Friday. The other six were listed as limited participants.
That includes cornerback Troy Hill (hip), who was a new addition to the report Friday. Guard Nash Jensen (back), and outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) were also limited, along with the three guys who haven't yet been activated from injured reserve — Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and Yetur Gross-Matos.
Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was a full participant and has no injury status, and interim coach Chris Tabor confirmed he's cleared the concussion protocol.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.