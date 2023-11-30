Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were still missing several key pieces but got a few players back on the field Thursday.
Safety Vonn Bell is the headliner among those still missing, not participating for a second straight day after suffering a shoulder injury against the Titans.
Also, tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion protocol) was held out, but everyone else on the report was at least a limited participant.
That includes tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), who was out Wednesday, along with right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), who got his traditional rest day on Wednesday, along with Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), who didn't participate Wednesday.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen and punter Johnny Hekker were taken off the report since their absences Wednesday weren't injury-related, and Chandler Zavala and Laviska Shenault Jr. were removed since they're now on injured reserve.
There were three new additions to the report, as safety Xavier Woods (thigh), guard Nash Jensen (back), and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (Achilles) were listed as limited participants Thursday.
Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was again a full participant, and the three players designated to return from IR ( Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos) were all limited participants for the second straight day.
