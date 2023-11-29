Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Tommy Tremble among eight not practicing

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without eight players in practice Wednesday, complicating matters for interim coach Chris Tabor in his first week in charge.

That list included tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), who left last week's loss to the Titans late in the game. That complicates planning at his position since Hayden Hurst (concussion) was also out after missing the last two games. That leaves them with Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan at the tight end, along with practice squader Jordan Matthews.