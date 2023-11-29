Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Tommy Tremble among eight not practicing

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without eight players in practice Wednesday, complicating matters for interim coach Chris Tabor in his first week in charge.
That list included tight end Tommy Tremble (hip), who left last week's loss to the Titans late in the game. That complicates planning at his position since Hayden Hurst (concussion) was also out after missing the last two games. That leaves them with Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan at the tight end, along with practice squader Jordan Matthews.
Also missing practice because of injuries were Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), Chandler Zavala (knee), Vonn Bell (shoulder), and Marquis Haynes Sr. (back).
Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (knee/rest) and wide receiver Adam Thielen (rest) got their traditional Wednesdays off.
Both Cade Mays (ankle) and DJ Johnson (elbow) were listed as limited participants Wednesday after they were injured during the Titans game and unable to finish. Also limited were the three guys designated to return from IR who haven't been activated — Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), and Jaycee Horn (hamstring).
Cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) was a full participant, though he has yet to clear the protocol. Johnny Hekker (personal) was not at practice, but it was not injury related.
