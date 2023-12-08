Week 14 Friday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams, Hayden Hurst out

Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) is also out this week, as he hasn't cleared the protocol despite doing limited work each of the last three days while wearing a non-contact red jersey.

The good news is that the secondary is back to health, as Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (shoulder) have no injury statuses for the game, meaning they're good to go.

Bell missed last week's game, while Horn was on a pitch count after coming off a 10-week absence.