Presented by

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams, Hayden Hurst out

Dec 08, 2023 at 12:19 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
InjuryReport_Thumbnail_Deshawn_2

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without veteran defensive lineman DeShawn Williams this week, forcing them to adjust their rotations up front against the Saints. 

Williams (knee) was declared out on Friday after missing his third straight day of practice.

The Panthers have just five linemen on the 53-man roster, which could point to another elevation for practice squad defensive end Chris Wormley.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) is also out this week, as he hasn't cleared the protocol despite doing limited work each of the last three days while wearing a non-contact red jersey.

The good news is that the secondary is back to health, as Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (shoulder) have no injury statuses for the game, meaning they're good to go. 

Bell missed last week's game, while Horn was on a pitch count after coming off a 10-week absence.

Five players are listed as questionable for the game, including center Bradley Bozeman (ankle), though he was a full participant Friday.

Also questionable are tight ends Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) and outside linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Marquis Haynes Sr. (back).

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/07

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints.

231207 WK 14 Practice 2-208
1 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-008
2 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-144
3 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-107
4 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-104
5 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-138
6 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-032
7 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-210
8 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-085
9 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-147
10 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-172
11 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-110
12 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-062
13 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-183
14 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-001
15 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-217
16 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-112
17 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-026
18 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-096
19 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-149
20 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-067
21 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-119
22 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-023
23 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-078
24 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-162
25 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-056
26 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-203
27 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-123
28 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-011
29 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-186
30 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-002
31 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-060
32 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-192
33 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-131
34 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-178
35 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-134
36 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-101
37 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-039
38 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-010
39 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-014
40 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-191
41 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231207 WK 14 Practice 2-070
42 / 42
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Closer to getting TEs back

The Panthers were down to two tight ends last week, but got continued work out of a few of them Thursday, getting them closer to full strength.
news

Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams has a knee issue

The veteran defensive end was the only player held out Wednesday for purely injury reasons, while three veterans also had the day off.
news

Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Tremble doubtful, Hurst out

The Panthers could be down to two tight ends this week, and they'll also be without veteran safety Vonn Bell when they travel to Tampa Bay.
news

Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

The veteran safety missed his second straight day of practice with a shoulder issue, but they got several players back on the field Thursday.
news

Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Tommy Tremble among eight not practicing

The Panthers were running short on the first day of practice as they prepare for this week's trip to Tampa Bay.
news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
news

Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Thankful to be getting guys back

Cornerback CJ Henderson remains in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice, another positive step in his recovery.
news

Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst remains out

The tight end remains in the concussion protocol, and was the only player on the report not practicing because of injury reasons.
news

Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Four ruled out for Cowboys game

The Panthers will be without outside linebacker Marquis Haynes this week, after he returned last week against the Bears, though Brian Burns has cleared the concussion protocol and will play.
news

Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Bryce Young added to report

The rookie quarterback was a full participant in practice, but a thigh injury caused him to be listed on the report submitted to the league.
news

Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Hayden Hurst in concussion protocol

The starting tight end did not participate in practice on Wednesday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Cowboys.
Advertising