Week 14 Friday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams, Hayden Hurst out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without veteran defensive lineman DeShawn Williams this week, forcing them to adjust their rotations up front against the Saints.
Williams (knee) was declared out on Friday after missing his third straight day of practice.
The Panthers have just five linemen on the 53-man roster, which could point to another elevation for practice squad defensive end Chris Wormley.
Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) is also out this week, as he hasn't cleared the protocol despite doing limited work each of the last three days while wearing a non-contact red jersey.
The good news is that the secondary is back to health, as Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (shoulder) have no injury statuses for the game, meaning they're good to go.
Bell missed last week's game, while Horn was on a pitch count after coming off a 10-week absence.
Five players are listed as questionable for the game, including center Bradley Bozeman (ankle), though he was a full participant Friday.
Also questionable are tight ends Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) and outside linebackers Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and Marquis Haynes Sr. (back).
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints.