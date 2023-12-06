Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams has a knee issue

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were without one of their regulars on the defensive line Wednesday, as DeShawn Williams (knee) was held out of practice.
The veteran defensive end played last week in Tampa Bay, but was moving slowly after the game. He's played in all 12 games this season with six starts as part of their rotation up front with Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle. Williams has a sack and six quarterback hits this season.
They also have LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman in reserve and have elevated practice-squader Chris Wormley each of the last two weeks.
The Panthers also held three players out Wednesday with rest designations, though Troy Hill (ankle) and Taylor Moton (knee) also had another body part listed. Moton's Wednesdays off are traditional at this point. Adam Thielen was given a veteran day as well.
Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) was back to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last week's game.
Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains in the protocol, but he was on the field in a limited capacity Wednesday. He was wearing a red no-contact jersey, but it was his first work with the team since he's missed the last three games.
Tight ends Tommy Tremble (hip) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) were also limited, leaving Ian Thomas as the only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster.
Also listed as limited on Wednesday were Bradley Bozeman (ankle), Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), and Jaycee Horn (hamstring), while Amaré Barno (ankle) was a full participant.
