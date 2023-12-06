Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams has a knee issue

The Panthers also held three players out Wednesday with rest designations, though Troy Hill (ankle) and Taylor Moton (knee) also had another body part listed. Moton's Wednesdays off are traditional at this point. Adam Thielen was given a veteran day as well.

Safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) was back to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing last week's game.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains in the protocol, but he was on the field in a limited capacity Wednesday. He was wearing a red no-contact jersey, but it was his first work with the team since he's missed the last three games.