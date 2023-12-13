Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Brian Burns among those out of practice

CHARLOTTE — Outside linebacker Brian Burns was held out of practice Wednesday, and he had plenty of company.
Burns was listed with an ankle injury. He finished last week's game against the Saints, playing 44 of the 52 snaps.
Burns had ankle surgery this offseason, but the only game he missed was the Week 10 game against the Bears when he was in the concussion protocol. He has 6.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits this season.
He was part of a long list of players missing Monday.
There were four players with rest designations, including Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Taylor Moton (also knee), and Adam Thielen. Horn played every snap last week against the Saints, and the rest are the normal Wednesday veteran days.
Also, three players were listed out with illnessnes, including D'Shawn Jamison, DJ Johnson, and Jammie Robinson.
Tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Ian Thomas (ankle) were also out, along with guard Justin McCray (calf). McCray left last week's game after the first snap, extending the team's unfortunate series of injuries at the guard position.
Three players were listed as limited — Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), Tommy Tremble (hip), and DeShawn Williams (knee) — while punter Johnny Hekker (shin) was a full participant.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.