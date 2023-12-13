Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Brian Burns among those out of practice

CHARLOTTE — Outside linebacker Brian Burns was held out of practice Wednesday, and he had plenty of company.

Burns was listed with an ankle injury. He finished last week's game against the Saints, playing 44 of the 52 snaps.

Burns had ankle surgery this offseason, but the only game he missed was the Week 10 game against the Bears when he was in the concussion protocol. He has 6.0 sacks and 15 quarterback hits this season.