Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Illness passes, three players questionable

CHARLOTTE — The sick are well, or at least well enough.
The Panthers have just three players listed as questionable on the injury report Friday heading into this week's game against the Packers after getting a number of players with the illness designation back.
Special teamer Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps/back) is questionable, as is tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee). Cherelus was designated to return from IR this week and hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster yet.
Otherwise, the news was all good, as the entire roster participated in some fashion.
Outside linebackers Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Marquis Haynes Sr. were all full participants Friday after missing the last two days due to illness.
Backup quarterback Andy Dalton was added to the report with illness, but he was a full participant Friday.
But tight end Tommy Trembleand tackle David Sharpe were removed from the report Friday after their illnesses cleared up.
