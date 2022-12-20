Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers put both starting cornerbacks on the injury report as they began their preparations for the Lions game on Saturday, and not necessarily in the order people might have expected.

CJ Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury early in last week's loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the game, was a full participant in practice Tuesday.

He only played four snaps in that game, and when he left, the Steelers repeatedly picked on replacement Keith Taylor Jr..

But he was moving with no apparent restrictions on the practice field.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn, on the other hand, was wearing a green jersey and was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.