Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers put both starting cornerbacks on the injury report as they began their preparations for the Lions game on Saturday, and not necessarily in the order people might have expected.
CJ Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury early in last week's loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the game, was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
He only played four snaps in that game, and when he left, the Steelers repeatedly picked on replacement Keith Taylor Jr..
But he was moving with no apparent restrictions on the practice field.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn, on the other hand, was wearing a green jersey and was listed as limited with a shoulder injury.
Horn played every snap against the Steelers, and they'll definitely need him this weekend against a dynamic Lions offense. They put players in green jerseys when they want to limit contact in practice.
Other than that, there wasn't much of note on the report at all, which is rare and fortunate for this point in the season.
Right tackle Taylor Moton was held out Tuesday for a rest day, but that's become normal for the veteran of the starting line. Moton has played in 95 consecutive games since he entered the league and started the last 79 (every game of the last five seasons).
Three other players were listed as limited in practice, a group that included safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), tight end Ian Thomas (thigh), and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring).
Carolina leads the all-time series with Detroit, 7-3.