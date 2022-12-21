Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had their starting cornerbacks on the field again Wednesday, a good sign heading into Saturday's game against the Lions.

Jaycee Horn (shoulder) was still wearing a green jersey and again listed as limited, but he said Tuesday he expected to play this week.

CJ Henderson (ankle) was a full participant for the second straight day as well after he wasn't able to finish last week's game against the Steelers.

Beyond those two, there's not much news at all on the report, a fortunate situation to be in when you get to Week 16.

Tight end Ian Thomas (thigh) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) were listed as limited participants again, but safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) went from limited on Tuesday to full Wednesday.