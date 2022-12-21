Presented by

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn limited again

Dec 21, 2022 at 02:29 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
HORN_122122_InjuryReport-(2)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had their starting cornerbacks on the field again Wednesday, a good sign heading into Saturday's game against the Lions.

Jaycee Horn (shoulder) was still wearing a green jersey and again listed as limited, but he said Tuesday he expected to play this week.

CJ Henderson (ankle) was a full participant for the second straight day as well after he wasn't able to finish last week's game against the Steelers.

Beyond those two, there's not much news at all on the report, a fortunate situation to be in when you get to Week 16.

Tight end Ian Thomas (thigh) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) were listed as limited participants again, but safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) went from limited on Tuesday to full Wednesday.

That's the list, which is good news for a team that needs all hands on deck as they make a late-season push.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Week 16 | Tuesday practice photos | 12/20

View photos from Tuesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Lions.

221220 WK 16 Practice 1-071
1 / 163
Carolina Panthers
G - 64 - Cade Mays
2 / 163

G - 64 - Cade Mays

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
3 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amare Barno
4 / 163

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
5 / 163

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
6 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-090
7 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-078
8 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
9 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
DE - 91 - Kobe Jones
10 / 163

DE - 91 - Kobe Jones

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
11 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
12 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
13 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
14 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-091
15 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-061
16 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
17 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-030
18 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
19 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
20 / 163

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
21 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-046
22 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
23 / 163

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Carolina Panthers
LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
24 / 163

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-053
25 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-024
26 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-041
27 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
28 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
29 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
30 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-154
31 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
32 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-171
33 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-023
34 / 163
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
35 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
36 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
37 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
38 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
39 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-032
40 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
41 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr. WR - 2 - D.J. Moore WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
42 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
43 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
44 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-022
45 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-098
46 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
47 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
48 / 163

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
49 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenualt Jr.
50 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenualt Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-099
51 / 163
Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
52 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-172
53 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe
54 / 163

LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-106
55 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
56 / 163

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-169
57 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
58 / 163

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-045
59 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-004
60 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
61 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
62 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-021
63 / 163
Carolina Panthers
G - 64 - Cade Mays
64 / 163

G - 64 - Cade Mays

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
65 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
66 / 163

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
67 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-010
68 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
69 / 163

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
70 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
71 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
72 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
73 / 163

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-177
74 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
75 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
76 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amare Barno
77 / 163

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe
78 / 163

LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 12 - Shi Smith
79 / 163

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
80 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
81 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
82 / 163

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
83 / 163

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
84 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
85 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-175
86 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
87 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
88 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
89 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
90 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
91 / 163

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
92 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-013
93 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
94 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
95 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-089
96 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-158
97 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-140
98 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
99 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-165
100 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
101 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
102 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-094
103 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-173
104 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-170
105 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
106 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
107 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littelton
108 / 163

LB - 55 - Cory Littelton

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-047
109 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
110 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
111 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
112 / 163

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-088
113 / 163
Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
114 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-036
115 / 163
Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
116 / 163

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
S - 31 - Juston Burris
117 / 163

S - 31 - Juston Burris

Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
118 / 163

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
119 / 163

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
120 / 163

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
121 / 163

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-135
122 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
123 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
124 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-136
125 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-139
126 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
127 / 163

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
128 / 163

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
129 / 163

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
130 / 163

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
131 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
132 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
133 / 163

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
134 / 163

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
135 / 163

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-167
136 / 163
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-012
137 / 163
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
138 / 163

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-125
139 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
140 / 163

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-148
141 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-155
142 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
143 / 163

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
144 / 163

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-126
145 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-110
146 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-143
147 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
148 / 163

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
149 / 163

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-137
150 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
151 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-131
152 / 163
Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-031
153 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
154 / 163

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-044
155 / 163
Carolina Panthers
DEW - 91 - Kobe Jones
156 / 163

DEW - 91 - Kobe Jones

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-028
157 / 163
Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
158 / 163

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-095
159 / 163
Carolina Panthers
T - 74 - Larnel Coleman G - 73 - Mike Jordan C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg
160 / 163

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

C - 68 - Sam Tecklenburg

Carolina Panthers
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-015
161 / 163
Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
162 / 163

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Carolina Panthers
WR - 8 - Andre Roberts
163 / 163

WR - 8 - Andre Roberts

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 16 Tuesday Injury Report: Eyes on cornerbacks

CJ Henderson was a full participant in the first practice this week, but Jaycee Horn was limited as they begin preparations for the Lions game.

news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable

The leading wideout was listed as a limited participant Friday after going full the rest of the week; two others are listed as questionable for the Steelers game.

news

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: DJ Moore full participant

He was in uniform and practicing Wednesday after getting tests on his ankle, a good sign heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

news

Week 14 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among four questionable for Seahawks game

The Panthers are reasonably healthy entering Sunday's game at Seattle, and a number of key players were cleared on the final report of the week.

news

Week 14 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

The Panthers got some key players back on the field or increasing their reps in Thursday's practice as they prepare for the Seahawks.

news

Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: D'Onta Foreman held out

The Panthers running back has been carrying a heavy load, and didn't practice Wednesday because of a foot issue picked up before the bye.

news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Cory Littleton among three out for Denver

The Panthers will be missing three players from the defense when the Broncos come to Charlotte on Wednesday.

news

Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Myles Hartsfield among four out with injuries

The Panthers added another name to the report with an illness Thursday, as they were a bit short-handed as they prepare for the Broncos.

news

Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: Eight men out

Between injuries, illnesses, and a rest day for running back D'Onta Foreman, the Panthers were a little short-handed as they prepare for the Broncos.

news

Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis out for Baltimore

The Panthers will be without their starting defensive tackle, along with quarterback PJ Walker when they face the Ravens Sunday.

news

Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu back on field

The linebacker was out sick Wednesday but returned to action, and most of the injury news was good for the Panthers as they prepare for the Ravens this week.

Advertising