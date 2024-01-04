Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

CHARLOTTE — Other than some missing specialists, the Panthers were well-represented on the practice field heading into the regular season finale.
In addition to Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion), the Panthers were only missing three players Thursday — punter Johnny Hekker (personal), kicker Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring), and linebacker/special teamer Tae Davis (illness).
Otherwise, most of the news was good, as cornerback Jaycee Horn (toe) worked on a limited basis again after he was unable to play last week, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Miles Sanders returned from missing Wednesday with an illness.
Cornerback Troy Hill (concussion) was again limited but was not wearing a red jersey in practice, while Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), and Cade Mays (finger) were the only other players listed as limited.
DJ Chark Jr. (foot) was a full participant after he was limited yesterday.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.