Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

Jan 04, 2024 at 01:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Other than some missing specialists, the Panthers were well-represented on the practice field heading into the regular season finale.

In addition to Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion), the Panthers were only missing three players Thursday — punter Johnny Hekker (personal), kicker Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring), and linebacker/special teamer Tae Davis (illness).

Otherwise, most of the news was good, as cornerback Jaycee Horn (toe) worked on a limited basis again after he was unable to play last week, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Miles Sanders returned from missing Wednesday with an illness.

Cornerback Troy Hill (concussion) was again limited but was not wearing a red jersey in practice, while Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), and Cade Mays (finger) were the only other players listed as limited. 

DJ Chark Jr. (foot) was a full participant after he was limited yesterday.

