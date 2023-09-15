Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

CHARLOTTE — Friday was a light day for the Panthers, with a walk-through and an early out for players to get some extra recovery time before Monday's game against the Saints.

But there still has to be an injury report, although it's an estimation based on what players would have done in an actual practice.

And it was the same as yesterday's.

Cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ (hamstring) was listed as out. Frank Reich has already said Horn would miss "an extended period of time," so that's to be expected.

Also, wide receiver ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ (hamstring) and right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ (biceps) were listed as being hypothetically limited in the hypothetical practice. Chark has continued to move well in hopes of playing this week, and Moton has played 99 straight games since he showed up here in 2017.