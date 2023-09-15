Presented by

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

Sep 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM
CHARLOTTE — Friday was a light day for the Panthers, with a walk-through and an early out for players to get some extra recovery time before Monday's game against the Saints.

But there still has to be an injury report, although it's an estimation based on what players would have done in an actual practice.

And it was the same as yesterday's.

Cornerback ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ (hamstring) was listed as out. Frank Reich has already said Horn would miss "an extended period of time," so that's to be expected.

Also, wide receiver ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ (hamstring) and right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿ (biceps) were listed as being hypothetically limited in the hypothetical practice. Chark has continued to move well in hopes of playing this week, and Moton has played 99 straight games since he showed up here in 2017.

That's the extent of the report. They'll practice on Saturday, and the final report and game statuses will be listed then.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

