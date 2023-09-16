Presented by

Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

Sep 16, 2023 at 01:39 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only have two players on the 53-man roster even listed on the injury report, and they were both full participants.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) is still listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, but the fact he was able to do everything Saturday is a good sign for his availability.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) was also a full participant, so it looks promising for him to participate in his 100th straight game as a Panther.

The Panthers placed two starters — left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) — on injured reserve this week, so it's not like a clean bill of health. But for the players available for the second game of the season, things look good.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

Eddy Piñeiro, Brian Burns and Miles Sanders take Bachata class for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, RW Latin Dance taught a Bachata class, teaching the Panthers a traditional dance from the Dominican Republic.

