Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only have two players on the 53-man roster even listed on the injury report, and they were both full participants.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) is still listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, but the fact he was able to do everything Saturday is a good sign for his availability.

Right tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) was also a full participant, so it looks promising for him to participate in his 100th straight game as a Panther.