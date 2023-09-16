Week 2 Saturday Injury Report: DJ Chark questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only have two players on the 53-man roster even listed on the injury report, and they were both full participants.
Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) is still listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Saints, but the fact he was able to do everything Saturday is a good sign for his availability.
Right tackle Taylor Moton (biceps) was also a full participant, so it looks promising for him to participate in his 100th straight game as a Panther.
The Panthers placed two starters — left guard Brady Christensen (biceps) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) — on injured reserve this week, so it's not like a clean bill of health. But for the players available for the second game of the season, things look good.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, RW Latin Dance taught a Bachata class, teaching the Panthers a traditional dance from the Dominican Republic.