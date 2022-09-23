Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Two questionable for Saints game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a few extra names on the injury report Friday, and two players are questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but the news is largely good.
Cornerbacks Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) are questionable for the game.
Thomas-Oliver, a special teams standout, did not practice, but Jackson was a full participant Friday. That's good news, after he was limited the previous two days.
The Panthers also added defensive end Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (groin) to the report. They were limited in practice Friday, but have no designations for game status, which means they're fine.
Running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) were also full participants Friday and have no game status designations.