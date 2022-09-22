Presented by

Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey limited

Sep 22, 2022 at 03:04 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Running back Christian McCaffrey was added to the injury report Thursday, but is still expected to play Sunday against the Saints.

McCaffrey (ankle) had some lingering stiffness after last week's game, and took his normal day off on Wednesday. Then as a precaution, his reps were limited Thursday. He was on the practice field in uniform as normal, moving well and showing no apparent signs of discomfort.

McCaffrey's coming off his first 100-yard rushing game since 2019.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) was also limited Thursday, the second straight day he had that designation. He said earlier this week he hoped to play Sunday. If he doesn't, the Panthers will start CJ Henderson alongside Jaycee Horn and use Myles Hartsfield as the nickel.

The Panthers also added two names to the report Thursday who weren't on it Wednesday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) were listed as limited participants in Thursday's practice.

