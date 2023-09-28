Presented by

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Sep 28, 2023 at 03:13 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ (ankle) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, and that wasn't the extent of the good news for the Panthers on Thursday.

Linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ (hip) was back on the field as a limited participant, an encouraging sign after he was held out of Wednesday's practice.

Young missed last week's game, and Luvu was held out of the second half of the loss at Seattle, so having two of their captains back was a positive sign.

Veteran wideout ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ wasn't practicing, but that was just a rest day for the 33-year-old.

Safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ (hamstring) was the only other player who did not participate Thursday, as he has a longer-term injury.

Wide receivers ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Jonathan Mingo﻿ (concussion) were also listed as limited, along with running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin) and left guard ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ (calf).

Five players were listed as full participants, including Young, center ﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿ (quadriceps), right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿, cornerback ﻿CJ Henderson﻿ (ankle) and defensive end ﻿LaBryan Ray﻿ (finger). Henderson and Ray were listed as limited on Wednesday, and Moton had a rest day.

