Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

CHARLOTTE — Quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, and that wasn't the extent of the good news for the Panthers on Thursday.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) was back on the field as a limited participant, an encouraging sign after he was held out of Wednesday's practice.
Young missed last week's game, and Luvu was held out of the second half of the loss at Seattle, so having two of their captains back was a positive sign.
Veteran wideout Adam Thielen wasn't practicing, but that was just a rest day for the 33-year-old.
Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was the only other player who did not participate Thursday, as he has a longer-term injury.
Wide receivers DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) and Jonathan Mingo (concussion) were also listed as limited, along with running back Miles Sanders (groin) and left guard Chandler Zavala (calf).
Five players were listed as full participants, including Young, center Bradley Bozeman (quadriceps), right tackle Taylor Moton, cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle) and defensive end LaBryan Ray (finger). Henderson and Ray were listed as limited on Wednesday, and Moton had a rest day.
