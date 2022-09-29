Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed another day of practice because of a thigh injury.

McCaffrey wasn't on the field Thursday, the second straight day he's missed. While Wednesdays are normally an off day for the veteran back, this week, his inclusion was because of an issue that popped up after last week's game.

If he's not able to go, the Panthers have good depth in D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and newcomer Raheem Blackshear.

Also Thursday, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was held out because of a hamstring injury. He was limited Wednesday. Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who scored a touchdown on a fumble return last week, was also held out with a knee issue. He practiced fully on Wednesday.