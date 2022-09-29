Presented by

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Laviska Shenault held out

Sep 29, 2022 at 03:01 PM
CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed another day of practice because of a thigh injury.

McCaffrey wasn't on the field Thursday, the second straight day he's missed. While Wednesdays are normally an off day for the veteran back, this week, his inclusion was because of an issue that popped up after last week's game.

If he's not able to go, the Panthers have good depth in D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, and newcomer Raheem Blackshear.

Also Thursday, wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was held out because of a hamstring injury. He was limited Wednesday. Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr., who scored a touchdown on a fumble return last week, was also held out with a knee issue. He practiced fully on Wednesday.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) returned to full participation, while four players were listed as limited.

That group included linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (ankle), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring).

