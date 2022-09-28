Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey (thigh) held out

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been getting Wednesdays off anyway, but today, he's on the injury report for a reason.

McCaffrey was listed as not participating in practice because of a thigh injury.

He was on the report last week with an ankle issue on Thursday but practiced fully Friday, and responded with his second straight 100-yard rushing game.

Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, among a group of other defensive backs on the report.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) was listed as limited, along with corner Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles).