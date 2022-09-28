Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey (thigh) held out

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been getting Wednesdays off anyway, but today, he's on the injury report for a reason.
McCaffrey was listed as not participating in practice because of a thigh injury.
He was on the report last week with an ankle issue on Thursday but practiced fully Friday, and responded with his second straight 100-yard rushing game.
Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, among a group of other defensive backs on the report.
Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) was listed as limited, along with corner Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles).
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) were also listed as limited.
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Cardinals this weekend.