Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were already banged up in the secondary, and it's not getting better at the moment.
Starting cornerback Donte Jackson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare for this week's trip to Detroit.
Jackson left last week's game with a shoulder injury in the first half and didn't return. He was doing some individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.
They finished last week with CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamison, with cornerback Sam Webb inactive for the game. Jaycee Horn remains on injured reserve for at least another week past this one.
Safety Xavier Woods was out again Wednesday after missing last week with a hamstring issue.
The only other player who didn't participate was veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, who was given a rest day.
Other than Jackson, seven other players were listed as listed: Linebackers Frankie Luvu (hip) and Claudin Cherelus (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (groin), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (elbow), tight ends Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) and Stephen Sullivan (hip), and guard Austin Corbett (knee).
Sullivan was designated to return from IR Wednesday, and Corbett was cleared to practice (he's been on the physically unable to perform list). Both have a 21-day window to practice before the team has to decide whether to activate them, though they could be activated at any time.
