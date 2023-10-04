Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

Jackson left last week's game with a shoulder injury in the first half and didn't return. He was doing some individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

They finished last week with ﻿CJ Henderson﻿, ﻿Troy Hill﻿, and ﻿D'Shawn Jamison﻿, with cornerback ﻿Sam Webb﻿ inactive for the game. ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿ remains on injured reserve for at least another week past this one.

Safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ was out again Wednesday after missing last week with a hamstring issue.

The only other player who didn't participate was veteran outside linebacker ﻿Justin Houston﻿, who was given a rest day.