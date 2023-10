Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

Jackson left last week's game with a shoulder injury in the first half and didn't return. He was doing some individual drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

They finished last week with CJ Henderson, Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamison, with cornerback Sam Webb inactive for the game. Jaycee Horn remains on injured reserve for at least another week past this one.

Safety Xavier Woods was out again Wednesday after missing last week with a hamstring issue.

The only other player who didn't participate was veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, who was given a rest day.