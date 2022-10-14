Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Cornerbacks questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Rams might not be playing the kind of offense we're accustomed to seeing from them, but the Panthers have some serious questions about how they'll be able to defend the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Panthers' injury report heading into Sunday's game is a long one, with some particular concerns on defense. (The Rams are 26th in the league in total offense, and other than wide receiver Cooper Kupp, they're struggling in a number of areas.)

Starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) were held out of Friday's practice and are listed as questionable.

Horn hasn't practiced all week after getting hurt late in last week's game against the 49ers, and Jackson popped up on the injury report Thursday.

With reserve cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) out again this week, and CJ Henderson (knee) listed as questionable, the Panthers have a serious shortage at the position.

The Panthers have Keith Taylor Jr. as the only corner on the active roster without an injury designation, so there's a chance they'll elevate practice squad corner Tae Hayes to add depth this week.

The Panthers are listing quarterback Baker Mayfield as doubtful, leaving the door open that he could return this week. He didn't practice again Friday, but he was on the field without a walking boot and did some running and throwing on the side as he attempts to return. PJ Walker has taken all the first-team reps this week, and they could elevate practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason to give them another option.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) is out again this week, and the Panthers are listing three other players as questionable, including linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), backup tackle Cameron Erving (groin), and wide receiver Robbie Anderson (illness).

Erving and Anderson were new additions to the report Friday and did not participate.