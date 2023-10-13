Week 6 Friday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among those ruled out

Also getting that designation on Friday were running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), Woods (hamstring), left guard Chandler Zavala (neck), and tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder).

There was some degree of good news, with defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) returning after being held out of Thursday's practice. They were both on the field Friday, with Burns a full participant and Brown limited. They're both listed as questionable for the game, but having the defensive cornerstones available would be key with an ailing secondary.

The Panthers will likely need to make some roster adjustments to cover the shortages, as Sam Franklin Jr. was already starting in Woods' spot.

Tight end Ian Thomas (calf) was added to the report on Friday, and he's listed as questionable.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the 53-man roster who are on the report were full participants Friday and didn't have game statuses, meaning they're good to go.