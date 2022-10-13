Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield out again

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't practice Thursday, but he was at least outdoors.

The starting quarterback, who suffered an ankle injury just before halftime of last Sunday's loss to the 49ers, was held out for the second straight day.

Mayfield came out to the practice field with a walking boot on his left foot, as he's had on since Sunday night. But he was throwing some passes on the side and staying active.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said he hadn't ruled Mayfield out, but unless he's able to practice this week, he'd have a hard time putting him in Sunday against the Rams.

PJ Walker has taken most of the snaps with the regular offense, though they're giving Jacob Eason enough to have the practice-squader ready if need be.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) was held out for the second straight day Thursday, though there's some degree of hope he might be able to play this week. Fellow starter Donte Jackson (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday, and was listed as a limited participant.

Also out of practice Thursday were wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh).

Wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.