Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had a few needed faces back on the practice field Wednesday, but there were still a few significant absences.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) did not practice Wednesday after he left last Sunday's game in the third quarter and wasn't able to finish.

They did get linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) back on the field as a full participant, and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was limited.

They entered last week as the team's two leading tacklers, and their absence was immediately felt against the 49ers. Coupled with missing safety Jeremy Chinn (still on injured reserve for at least the next three weeks), the Panthers were short-handed down the stretch.

The Panthers were also without quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) in Wednesday's practice.

It's unclear whether or how much time he'll miss, but without him on the field Wednesday, the Panthers were down to just PJ Walker and practice-squader Jacob Eason for practice.