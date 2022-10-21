Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Offensive line questions

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had played five offensive linemen every snap for the first six games.

That could to change this week, as center Pat Elflein (hip) was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Elflein missed the entire week of practice.

He'll likely be replaced in the lineup by Bradley Bozeman if he can't go. Interim coach Steve Wilks said he didn't expect Elflein to play Sunday.

Bozeman was signed to a one-year deal this offseason after starting 48 games the last three seasons for the Ravens, so he gives them an opportunity to maintain some continuity up front.

There is some concern about right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) as well, after Moton didn't practice Friday. He is also listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion protocol) is listed as doubtful, though the news on defense is otherwise good.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are expected to play this week. They're listed as questionable on the report, but both were full participants Friday.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is also listed as questionable but was a full participant Friday. CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) is also listed as questionable, though he was also a full participant.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful this week, though he has practiced the last two days on a limited basis. Wilks said he didn't anticipate Mayfield or Sam Darnold being active this week.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and safety Sean Chandler (hamstring) were also listed as questionable for the game. Shenault was a full participant Friday.