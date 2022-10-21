Presented by

Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Offensive line questions

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:07 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Pat Elflein

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers had played five offensive linemen every snap for the first six games.

That could to change this week, as center Pat Elflein (hip) was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Elflein missed the entire week of practice.

He'll likely be replaced in the lineup by Bradley Bozeman if he can't go. Interim coach Steve Wilks said he didn't expect Elflein to play Sunday.

Bozeman was signed to a one-year deal this offseason after starting 48 games the last three seasons for the Ravens, so he gives them an opportunity to maintain some continuity up front.

There is some concern about right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) as well, after Moton didn't practice Friday. He is also listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion protocol) is listed as doubtful, though the news on defense is otherwise good.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) are expected to play this week. They're listed as questionable on the report, but both were full participants Friday.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is also listed as questionable but was a full participant Friday. CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) is also listed as questionable, though he was also a full participant.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful this week, though he has practiced the last two days on a limited basis. Wilks said he didn't anticipate Mayfield or Sam Darnold being active this week.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and safety Sean Chandler (hamstring) were also listed as questionable for the game. Shenault was a full participant Friday.

Four players were listed on the report, but have no injury status for the game, meaning they're fine. That includes defensive tackle Derrick Brown (personal), who wasn't at practice Friday. Running back Raheem Blackshear (knee), linebacker Cory Littleton (groin), and defensive end Henry Anderson (elbow) were all full participants.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Week 7 | Thursday practice photos | 10/20

Check out the best photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Buccaneers this weekend.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
1 / 70

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
2 / 70

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-133
3 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-136
4 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
5 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-017
6 / 70
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
7 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-001
8 / 70
Carolina Panthers
G - 73 - Mike Jordan
9 / 70

G - 73 - Mike Jordan

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-011
10 / 70
Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
11 / 70

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Carolina Panthers
WR - 85 - Preston Williams
12 / 70

WR - 85 - Preston Williams

Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
13 / 70

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
14 / 70

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
15 / 70

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
16 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
LB - 46 - Arron Mosby
17 / 70

LB - 46 - Arron Mosby

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-025
18 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-037
19 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
20 / 70

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
21 / 70

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
22 / 70

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
23 / 70

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
24 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
25 / 70

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
26 / 70

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-055
27 / 70
Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
28 / 70

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-054
29 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-053
30 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-057
31 / 70
Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
32 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
33 / 70

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
34 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
35 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-070
36 / 70
Carolina Panthers
CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop
37 / 70

CB - 35 - Gavin Heslop

Carolina Panthers
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
38 / 70

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
39 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
40 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
41 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
42 / 70

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
43 / 70

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
44 / 70

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
45 / 70

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-080
46 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
47 / 70

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
48 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders
49 / 70

WR - 81 - C.J. Saunders

Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
50 / 70

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-095
51 / 70
Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-096
52 / 70
Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
53 / 70

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-099
54 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
55 / 70

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
56 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
57 / 70

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-107
58 / 70
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
59 / 70

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
60 / 70

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-115
61 / 70
Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
62 / 70

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
63 / 70

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-118
64 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-130
65 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-129
66 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
67 / 70

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-126
68 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-139
69 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221020 WK 7 Practice 2-131
70 / 70
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
