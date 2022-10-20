Week 7 Thursday Injury Report: Baker Mayfield limited

CHARLOTTE — After being down to two last week, the Panthers suddenly had a full complement of quarterbacks Thursday.

Baker Mayfield returned to practice, less than two weeks after an ankle injury against the 49ers.

He was a limited participant Thursday, but his appearance in uniform and a helmet and taking part in drills was a significant step up in workload. He was inactive last week against the Rams, after working out on the side last Friday.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that PJ Walker would start again this week and that practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason was his likely backup.

But Sam Darnold returned to practice Wednesday also, though he's likely going to need some time before he's ready. Darnold suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale and has been out the last seven weeks on injured reserve.

The Panthers added right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) to the injury report Thursday and listed him as a limited participant. He's been on the report earlier this season, but hasn't missed a snap.

Center Pat Elflein (hip) was out of practice for the second straight day, which could point to Bradley Bozeman moving into the starting lineup this week. Like the rest of the offensive line, Elflein has played every snap this year, the kind of continuity they could only dream of last season.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion protocol) and cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) did not practice Thursday, but the rest of the players on the report were listed as limited.

That group includes cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and CJ Henderson (concussion protocol). Neither Jackson nor Henderson practiced Wednesday.