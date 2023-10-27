Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared

The Panthers will be without safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) this week, and five players are listed as questionable for the game.

In addition to Burns, the Panthers are listing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) as questionable. Grugier-Hill was not at practice Friday, a new addition to the report.

Woods was a full participant Friday and appears on track to return after missing the previous three games.

Moton and Luvu were listed as limited on Friday. Moton has appeared in all 104 games since he joined the Panthers in 2017 and has started the last 88. Luvu was wearing a red jersey in practice, which he said this week served as a reminder to pace himself in practice.