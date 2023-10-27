Presented by

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared

Oct 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — When the Panthers get any bit of good news on the injury front lately, there's another bit of bad news close behind. 

Right guard Austin Corbett (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and has no injury status for Sunday's game against the Texans, which should position him to return to the lineup for the first time this season. He's been out since tearing his ACL in last year's season finale.

But Brian Burns (elbow) was absent from practice Friday and is listed as questionable, adding to an already long list of defensive players on the report or already on injured reserve.

The Panthers will be without safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) this week, and five players are listed as questionable for the game.

The Panthers also have five defensive regulars on injured reserve at the moment, including Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Marquis Haynes Sr..

In addition to Burns, the Panthers are listing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) as questionable. Grugier-Hill was not at practice Friday, a new addition to the report.

Woods was a full participant Friday and appears on track to return after missing the previous three games.

Moton and Luvu were listed as limited on Friday. Moton has appeared in all 104 games since he joined the Panthers in 2017 and has started the last 88. Luvu was wearing a red jersey in practice, which he said this week served as a reminder to pace himself in practice.

Otherwise, the rest of the names on the report were full participants in practice and carry no injury statuses.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 10/26

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-179
1 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-116
2 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-129
3 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-118
4 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-113
5 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-114
6 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-093
7 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-073
8 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-046
9 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-038
10 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-001
11 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-020
12 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-023
13 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-034
14 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-005
15 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-208
16 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-014
17 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-203
18 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-195
19 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-201
20 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-200
21 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-194
22 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-193
23 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-190
24 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-185
25 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-017
26 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-188
27 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-178
28 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-174
29 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-164
30 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-168
31 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-153
32 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-145
33 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-133
34 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-136
35 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-139
36 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-132
37 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-131
38 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-119
39 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-094
40 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-113
41 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-104
42 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-110
43 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-087
44 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-078
45 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-083
46 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-056
47 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-054
48 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-059
49 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-052
50 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-048
51 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-031
52 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-047
53 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-002
54 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_KR-019
55 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231026 WK 8 Practice 2_MD-135
56 / 56
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
Advertising