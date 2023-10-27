Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable, Austin Corbett cleared

CHARLOTTE — When the Panthers get any bit of good news on the injury front lately, there's another bit of bad news close behind.
Right guard Austin Corbett (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and has no injury status for Sunday's game against the Texans, which should position him to return to the lineup for the first time this season. He's been out since tearing his ACL in last year's season finale.
But Brian Burns (elbow) was absent from practice Friday and is listed as questionable, adding to an already long list of defensive players on the report or already on injured reserve.
The Panthers will be without safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) this week, and five players are listed as questionable for the game.
The Panthers also have five defensive regulars on injured reserve at the moment, including Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Marquis Haynes Sr..
In addition to Burns, the Panthers are listing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) as questionable. Grugier-Hill was not at practice Friday, a new addition to the report.
Woods was a full participant Friday and appears on track to return after missing the previous three games.
Moton and Luvu were listed as limited on Friday. Moton has appeared in all 104 games since he joined the Panthers in 2017 and has started the last 88. Luvu was wearing a red jersey in practice, which he said this week served as a reminder to pace himself in practice.
Otherwise, the rest of the names on the report were full participants in practice and carry no injury statuses.
