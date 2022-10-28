Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn questionable

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will likely be short in the offensive backfield this week, but the news is much better for the defensive secondary.

Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons because of an ankle injury he picked up in last week's win over the Buccaneers.

That leaves the Panthers with D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear this week, and the possibility of promoting practice-squader Spencer Brown against the Falcons.

But they're deeper at the moment on defense, as cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) appear to be in better shape.

Horn is listed as questionable, though he participated fully Friday, and they've been optimistic about his status. Jackson doesn't have an injury status for the game.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Horn "looked good" in practice, and he anticipates him playing this week.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and he is listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion) was a full participant Friday and has no injury status for the game.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and safety Juston Burris (hip) are listed as questionable, but otherwise the news is good. Burris was added to the report Friday as a limited participant.