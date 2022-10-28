Presented by

Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Jaycee Horn questionable

Oct 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will likely be short in the offensive backfield this week, but the news is much better for the defensive secondary.

Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons because of an ankle injury he picked up in last week's win over the Buccaneers.

That leaves the Panthers with D'Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear this week, and the possibility of promoting practice-squader Spencer Brown against the Falcons.

But they're deeper at the moment on defense, as cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) appear to be in better shape.

Horn is listed as questionable, though he participated fully Friday, and they've been optimistic about his status. Jackson doesn't have an injury status for the game.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Horn "looked good" in practice, and he anticipates him playing this week.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness) returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days, and he is listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion) was a full participant Friday and has no injury status for the game.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and safety Juston Burris (hip) are listed as questionable, but otherwise the news is good. Burris was added to the report Friday as a limited participant.

The Panthers had 16 total names on the report this week, but only five of them have injury statuses for the game, meaning the rest are clear.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Week 8 | Thursday practice photos | 10/27

View latest photos from Thursday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Falcons this Sunday.

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
1 / 154

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
2 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
3 / 154

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-060
4 / 154
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
5 / 154

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-088
6 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
7 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
8 / 154

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-075
9 / 154
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
10 / 154

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
11 / 154

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-025
12 / 154
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu S - 25 - Xavier Woods
13 / 154

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-095
14 / 154
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
15 / 154

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
16 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-171
17 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-120
18 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-100
19 / 154
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
20 / 154

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-096
21 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
22 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
23 / 154

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
24 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-038
25 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-077
26 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-094
27 / 154
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
28 / 154

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
29 / 154

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
30 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

T - 70 - Brady Christensen
31 / 154

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-082
32 / 154
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
33 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-134
34 / 154
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
35 / 154

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
36 / 154

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
37 / 154

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-093
38 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-136
39 / 154
S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
40 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-097
41 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-115
42 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
43 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-037
44 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-159
45 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-099
46 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-007
47 / 154
DE - 90 - Amare Barno LB - 91 - Delontae Scott
48 / 154

DE - 90 - Amare Barno

LB - 91 - Delontae Scott

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
49 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-063
50 / 154
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
51 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
52 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
53 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-137
54 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-119
55 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-131
56 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-028
57 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-166
58 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-032
59 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-164
60 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-112
61 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-101
62 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-010
63 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-078
64 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-079
65 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-148
66 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-014
67 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-091
68 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-080
69 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-163
70 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-162
71 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-178
72 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-117
73 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-054
74 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-156
75 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-130
76 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-175
77 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-114
78 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-113
79 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-018
80 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-065
81 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
82 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
83 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-165
84 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-147
85 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-177
86 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-031
87 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-067
88 / 154
CB - 32 - Tae Hayes
89 / 154

CB - 32 - Tae Hayes

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
90 / 154

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
91 / 154

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
92 / 154

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-106
93 / 154
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
94 / 154

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-033
95 / 154
G - 64 - Cade Mays
96 / 154

G - 64 - Cade Mays

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman
97 / 154

T - 74 - Larnel Coleman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-034
98 / 154
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
99 / 154

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-085
100 / 154
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
101 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
102 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-172
103 / 154
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
104 / 154

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-041
105 / 154
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
106 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
107 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
108 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-071
109 / 154
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton S - 42 - Sam Franklin
110 / 154

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
111 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-044
112 / 154
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman DE - 53 - Brian Burns
113 / 154

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
114 / 154

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-149
115 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-155
116 / 154
S - 27 - Marquise Blair
117 / 154

S - 27 - Marquise Blair

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
118 / 154

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams
119 / 154

DT - 92 - Raequan Williams

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-160
120 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-064
121 / 154
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
122 / 154

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
123 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
124 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-059
125 / 154
S - 29 - Kenny Robinson
126 / 154

S - 29 - Kenny Robinson

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-104
127 / 154
WR - 83 - Derek Wright
128 / 154

WR - 83 - Derek Wright

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-084
129 / 154
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
130 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-139
131 / 154
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
132 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
133 / 154

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
134 / 154

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
135 / 154

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
136 / 154

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten
137 / 154

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

CB - 36 - Gavin Heslop
138 / 154

CB - 36 - Gavin Heslop

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
139 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
140 / 154

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-053
141 / 154
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
142 / 154

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
143 / 154

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-026
144 / 154
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-066
145 / 154
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
146 / 154

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

QB - 16 - Jacob Eason
147 / 154

QB - 16 - Jacob Eason

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 11 - P.J. Walker QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
148 / 154

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
149 / 154

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-135
150 / 154
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
151 / 154

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
152 / 154

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro
153 / 154

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

221027 WK 8 Practice 2-039
154 / 154
