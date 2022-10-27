Week 8 Thursday Injury Report: Getting better

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers still have a lot of names on the injury report, but for the most part, the news isn't bad.

The Panthers were still without two players in Thursday's practice, as defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness) and running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) were held out.

Otherwise, the remaining 13 players on the report at least participated in some fashion, and many appear to be trending in the right direction heading into Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Right guard Austin Corbett (knee) was added to the report Thursday, as a limited participant.

The other two players who were out with illnesses Wednesday returned, as right tackle Taylor Moton was a full participant, and defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon was limited. Backup guard Michael Jordan was out yesterday for personal reasons and was back as a full participant.