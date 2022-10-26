Presented by

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard held out

Oct 26, 2022 at 02:23 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The running game could have a different look for a different reason this week.

A week after they combined for a season-high rushing game following the Christian McCaffrey trade, the Panthers had another wrinkle at practice Wednesday.

Chuba Hubbard, who started last week, did not practice because of an ankle injury.

He was the only player in a red jersey Wednesday, though four other players were missing for other reasons.

Hubbard picked up the injury late in Sunday's game against the Bucs. He had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, while D'Onta Foreman led the way with 15 carries for 118 yards. If Hubbard can't go this week, it would be on Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear, though they just brought Spencer Brown back to the practice squad.

Backup guard Michael Jordan was out for personal reasons, and three other players were held out of practice with illness — right tackle Taylor Moton, and defensive linemen Marquis Haynes Sr. and Daviyon Nixon.

Nine other players were listed as limited Wednesday, including a large chunk of the secondary.

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) were back on the practice field and in uniform. Horn has missed the last two weeks, and Jackson was in and out of last week's game. Safeties Myles Hartsfield (hamstring) and Sean Chandler (hamstring) were also limited Wednesday.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion) were limited and wearing green jerseys, while linebackers Cory Littleton (groin) and Arron Mosby (hamstring) were dressed normally and limited, along with wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring).

