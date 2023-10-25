Presented by

Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report: Happy returns

Oct 25, 2023 at 02:51 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers came out of the bye week a little healthier but were still missing some key parts in practice Wednesday.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) and safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) weren't practicing Wednesday, along with tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness).

Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen had the day off, but it was just a rest day for the 33-year-old. Likewise, outside linebacker Justin Houstongot a rest day.

Otherwise, most of the injury news was good (other than the three guys who went on injured reserve Tuesday).

Starting safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) was back as a limited participant. He's missed the last three games, and his absence was more acute when Bell missed the Dolphins game, and they were without both starting safeties.

Right guard Austin Corbett (knee) and right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) were listed as limited, but appeared to be moving normally in the portion of practice open to the media. Corbett was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, and could make his season debut soon after recovering from last year's torn ACL.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) was also limited, and was wearing a red jersey in practice.

Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), guard Calvin Throckmorton (calf), and guard Chandler Zavala (neck) were all listed as full participants.

