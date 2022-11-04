Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Chuba Hubbard out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers might be a little short in the backfield this week.

The good news is they've shown they can handle that recently.

Running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), who did some limited work earlier in the week, was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

He did not participate in Friday's practice after doing some limited work on Wednesday and Thursday.

The good news is D'Onta Foreman has shown he can be a bell-cow runner, with back-to-back 118-yard rushing performances and the 20 points he scored in Atlanta on three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Foreman got a rest day Wednesday, but he's practiced fully since then and isn't even on the report.

They also have rookie running back Raheem Blackshear, and they called up Spencer Brown from the practice squad last week.

The Panthers will be without safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), as they've been ruled out. Tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) is listed as doubtful, as he's been out of practice all week.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He was a limited participant Friday. Defensive end Amaré Barno (knee) was a full participant Friday and is also listed as questionable.