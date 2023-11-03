Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Three out, Vonn Bell doubtful

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without at least three players, and perhaps more, based on Friday's injury report.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) has been listed as doubtful after practicing on a limited basis for the third straight day. He was hoping to play this week after missing the previous two games, but that designation makes it far less likely.