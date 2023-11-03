Presented by

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Three out, Vonn Bell doubtful

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:24 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without at least three players, and perhaps more, based on Friday's injury report. 

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring), and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts. 

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps) has been listed as doubtful after practicing on a limited basis for the third straight day. He was hoping to play this week after missing the previous two games, but that designation makes it far less likely.

Click here to view the full injury report | Depth Chart | Roster

The Panthers only have two other players listed as questionable on a lengthy report — wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (elbow) and cornerback Donte Jackson (quadriceps).

Chark was listed as a limited participant Friday and was again wearing a red jersey in practice. Jackson was added to the report on Friday.

Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were full participants and carry no injury status, meaning they're clear for this weekend's game.

Running back Miles Sanders (calf) and safety Alex Cook (shoulder) were also added to the report Friday (bringing the total to 18), but both were listed as full participants and carry no injury status.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice 11/2

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

