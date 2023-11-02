Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Colts

Quarterback Bryce Young led his first game-winning drive in a 15-13 victory against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Young orchestrated a 15-play, 86-yard drive starting at the Panthers' 9-yard line that took 6:17 off the clock to set up an Eddy Piñeiro 23-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

He completed 5-of-6 passes for 60 yards and added a rush for 7 yards on the team's final march.

Through eight games, he currently ranks fourth in the NFC with a 93.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter of games. Young finished the day completing 22-of-31 passes (71 percent) for 235 yards and a touchdown. His 103.6 passer rating was the sixth-highest in the NFC during Week 8 and marked the first time in his career he registered a passer rating over 100.