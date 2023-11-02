Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Colts

Nov 02, 2023 at 12:41 PM
Jonathan Mingo
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-6, 0-2 NFC South) are back at home after their Week 8 win over the Houston Texans.

Carolina plays the Indianapolis Colts (3-5, 2-2 AFC South) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Colts

  • Carolina and Houston have played seven times. The Panthers lead the series 5-2. | Series history
  • The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Colts, 38-6, in 2019.
  • The Panthers lead the series, 2-1, when played at Bank of America Stadium.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Indianapolis Colts
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 284.6 (27th) 362.4 (8th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 90.3 (24th) 129.0 (9th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.8 (23rd) 4.5 (6th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 194.3 (24th) 233.4 (13th)
Sacks Allowed 25 (t-26th) 21 (t-21st)
Third Down Efficiency 39.4 (19th) 40.2 (17th)
Points Per Game 16.1 (27th) 24.8 (7th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 326.0 (12th) 371.3 (28th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 139.4 (29th) 124.0 (23rd)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.7 (28th) 3.9 (14th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 186.6 (6th) 247.3 (25th)
Sacks 16 (t-23rd) 21 (t-12th)
Takeaways 6 (t-29th) 11 (t-14th)
Third Down Efficiency 35.4 (8th) 37.1 (9th)
Points Allowed Per Game 28.4 (30th) 28.6 (32nd)

Week 9 Player Spotlight

Quarterback Bryce Young led his first game-winning drive in a 15-13 victory against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Young orchestrated a 15-play, 86-yard drive starting at the Panthers' 9-yard line that took 6:17 off the clock to set up an Eddy Piñeiro 23-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

He completed 5-of-6 passes for 60 yards and added a rush for 7 yards on the team's final march. 

Through eight games, he currently ranks fourth in the NFC with a 93.3 passer rating in the fourth quarter of games. Young finished the day completing 22-of-31 passes (71 percent) for 235 yards and a touchdown. His 103.6 passer rating was the sixth-highest in the NFC during Week 8 and marked the first time in his career he registered a passer rating over 100.

His 22 completions extended his streak of completing 20 or more passes in six games to start his career. He joins Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (2020) and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (2019) as the only rookie quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 20 completions in each of his first six games.

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (51) needs one tackle for loss to pass Shaq Thompson for fifth all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs 1.5 sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
  • Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (591) needs nine receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (177) needs eight total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (340) needs seven punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 105 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Coming off their first win of the season, Carolina welcomes the Indianapolis Colts to Bank of America Stadium in Week 8.
  • All time, this will mark the eighth matchup between the two teams with Carolina leading the series 5-2. The Panthers also lead the series in Carolina, 2-1, including a 13-10 win in the Panthers' inaugural season at Clemson University. The last time the two teams faced off in Charlotte was 2015 when the Panthers defeated the Colts 29-26 in overtime.
  • The Panthers welcome another AFC South opponent this week after defeating the Houston Texans, 15-13, in Week 8. Carolina will face the remainder of the conference when it travels to Tennessee in Week 12 and Jacksonville in Week 17.
  • Led by first-year head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts enter Week 9 with a 3-5 record. Indianapolis is coming off a home loss to the New Orleans Saints, 38-27.

