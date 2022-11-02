Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Running back news

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have had running backs take Wednesdays off because they were super-productive in the past.

This week, it had a new look.

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman got a veteran rest day Wednesday after his 26-carry, 118-yard, three-touchdown day against the Falcons. So the time off was well-deserved, at least, but they also had some reinforcements.

Second-year back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was back on the practice field on a limited basis, which was a good sign. He missed last week's game with an injury picked up late in the win over the Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Panthers used rookie Raheem Blackshear and practice-squader Spencer Brown last week at Atlanta (eight carries between them), but with Foreman carrying the mail the way did, they didn't need too many more bodies.

The Panthers were without three other players in practice Wednesday, as cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) were held out.

Jackson was carted off late in Sunday's game with a persistent ankle problem that's been bothering him, so some degree of management should be expected.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle) was limited Wednesday, along with linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and defensive end Amaré Barno (knee).