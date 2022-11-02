Presented by

Week 9 Wednesday Injury Report: Running back news

Nov 02, 2022 at 02:26 PM
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have had running backs take Wednesdays off because they were super-productive in the past.

This week, it had a new look.

Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman got a veteran rest day Wednesday after his 26-carry, 118-yard, three-touchdown day against the Falcons. So the time off was well-deserved, at least, but they also had some reinforcements.

Second-year back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was back on the practice field on a limited basis, which was a good sign. He missed last week's game with an injury picked up late in the win over the Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Panthers used rookie Raheem Blackshear and practice-squader Spencer Brown last week at Atlanta (eight carries between them), but with Foreman carrying the mail the way did, they didn't need too many more bodies.

The Panthers were without three other players in practice Wednesday, as cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) were held out.

Jackson was carted off late in Sunday's game with a persistent ankle problem that's been bothering him, so some degree of management should be expected.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle) was limited Wednesday, along with linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and defensive end Amaré Barno (knee).

Horn returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous two weeks with a rib injury.

Click here to view the full injury report.

Panthers vs. Bengals Through the Years

The Panthers are 3-2-1 all-time against the Bengals. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 0-1-1 on the road at Cincinnati. The Bengals are the only team that the Panthers have ever tied in franchise history.

