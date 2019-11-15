What the Falcons are saying about the Panthers ahead of the Week 11 contest

Carolina returns home to take on the Falcons in an important divisional matchup on FOX. Take a look at what the Falcons are saying about Carolina leading into Sunday's game:
"They've been very good," Ryan said. "They've been physical in the front-seven. They've got a number of different guys who can rush the passer. We've got to do a great job up front and stay in front of the chains on first and second down."
"Last week is behind us," Jones said. "It's on to Carolina now. All of our focus is on them. Divisional game, they know us, we know them. It's going to be a hard-fought game. We expect that, but we'll be ready to go."
Falcons coach Dan Quinn says it will be a longshot for Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper to play against Carolina.
Carolina is 20-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.