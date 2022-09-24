What the Saints are saying about the Panthers

Sep 23, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Morgan Jenkins
Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston: "Mellow amid the madness"

Read more here | Watch Winston's media availability

Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport talks about the Panthers greatest weapons

Watch Davenport's media availability

Wednesday Practice Update

Read more here

P.J Williams talks about Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Watch Williams media availability here

Co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson speaks about Christian McCaffrey

Watch Nielson media availability here

Thursday Practice Update

Watch Report | Saints Injury Report

Defensive Cameron Jordan talks about Baker Mayfield

Watch all of Jordan's comments from this week

Linebacker Pete Werner talks about explosive Panthers players

Watch Werner media availability here

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 11.32.09 PM

New Orleans Saints Final Injury Report

View the full Saints injury report and see game statuses for players like Alvin Kamara | Friday practice report

Head coach Dennis Allen gives final evaluation before Panthers' matchup

Allen broke down the final injury statuses on Friday

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 26-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

Advertising