What the Steelers are saying about the Panthers

Dec 17, 2022 at 09:29 AM
Mike Tomlin
Danny Karnik/AP

CHARLOTTE - Click to see what the Steelers players and coaches had to say about Carolina this week.

Mike Tomlin on the Panthers

Watch Video | The Steelers head coach previewed Sunday's matchup

Mitch Trubisky on preparing for the Panthers

Watch here | Former UNC QB and Steelers potential starter discussed how he was preparing this week

Keys to the Game

Watch here | Mike Tomlin and Bob Pompeani broke down the keys to a Pittsburgh win

Gearing Up the Run Game

Watch Video | Steelers analysts went to the film room and broke down how Pittsburgh needs to run the ball

Steelers Injury Report

Read Report | See the status of the Kenny Pickett and others on the final Steelers injury report

Opponents Cheat Sheet

Read more | Read what the Steelers are saying on how to beat the Panthers

Panthers vs. Steelers Through The Years

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 6-1.

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
1 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) turns the corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier (50) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
2 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
961222_cota_interception
3 / 27
Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
4 / 27

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) delivers a fourth-quarter pass with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lance Brown (29) in pursuit Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) aims a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
6 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
7 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Philly Brown (16) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers' Antwon Blake (41) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
8 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to hand the ball off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
9 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Charlotte, NC, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

MIKE MCCARN
Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown (84) tries to regain his balance and the catch as Carolina Panthers' Antoine Cason (20) breaks up the play during the second half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. The Steelers won 37-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
11 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
12 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen (2) out of the pocket leading to a sack in the third quarter of the NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-3. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)
13 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Wesley Walls (85) fights with Pittsburgh Steelers' Lee Flowers (41) during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 1999, in Pittsburgh. Both players were ejected from the game, which the Steelers won 30-20. At right preparing to restrain Walls is Steelers' Dewayne Washington. (AP Photo/Gary Tramontina)

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
14 / 27

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Goodson (33) runs the ball during the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 27

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) plays in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison (97) and Star Lotulelei (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
17 / 27

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' LeGarrette Blount (27) runs between Carolina Panthers' Robert Golden (21) and Luke Kuechly (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Steelers have released running back LeGarrette Blount. The move comes less than 24 hours after Blount left the field early in a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, Nov. 17.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
18 / 27

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, center, prepares to snap the ball in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
19 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Brett Carlsen/Copyright Brett Carlsen - brettcarlsen.com
Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
20 / 27

Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) returns a punt as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Crezdon Butler (28) pursues in the NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2010. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
21 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

000088018
23 / 27
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
24 / 27

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Amos Zereoue (21) is hauled down after a fourth-quarter gain by Carolina Panthers' Will Witherspoon (54) and Brad Jackson (50) Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Panthers 30-14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

000091017
25 / 27
000044015_jpg
26 / 27
Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.
27 / 27

Panthers against the Steelers on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
