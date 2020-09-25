Why running backs coach Jeff Nixon 'stood on the table' for Mike Davis

Davis' skills, combined with his experience, are why Carolina feels good about the 27 year old.

"The biggest that you want out of your No. 2 running back is someone that can go in and be a really good all-around back — running the ball, blocking and catching — and Mike can do all of those things," Nixon said.

In the meeting rooms, Nixon says Davis is a laid-back, fun-loving guy who can do some solid impressions of former coaches.

"The interactions between him and Christian are also funny at times, just the things they talk about," Nixon said.

But Davis also takes football seriously and has endeared himself to his teammates.

"It's his work ethic and talent," Nixon said. "He's performed all through training camp, all through the first couple weeks of the season."

Replacing McCaffrey's production won't be an easy task and won't be all on one person. Rhule has mentioned practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon as a player who may be promoted to the active roster to serve as Davis' backup Sunday against the Chargers. If that's the case, Nixon has confidence in third-year back out of Louisville.

"(Bonnafon is) a guy that's still fairly new to the position because he played quarterback at Louisville for a couple years before moving to running back. So he's still kind of raw, but he has gotten better and better since training camp," Nixon said. "He'll be a good compliment to Mike."

But Sunday should be Davis' show in Los Angeles.