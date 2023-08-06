Why the Panthers added Justin Houston

Same with Jeremy Chinn﻿, who struggles at times to describe his job description because it's kind of hard to put him in a box.

But by playing nickel in this system, he'll be back in the box. He can use his defensive back-speed to help cover and his playmaking instincts to be closer to the line of scrimmage.

You've already seen evidence in training camp of Evero moving him around, blitzing him, and sending him from different alignments and angles.

"One of the first things we said when we got here is that this guy is a weapon; he's a different type of player with that size, that speed, his skill set, the way he can affect the game in so many different ways," Evero said of Chinn. "And it's our job as a staff to make sure that we're utilizing them as such. And so far, so good. He's been he's exactly where we want him to be. You know, I don't want to give too much away in terms of how we want to utilize him. But this guy is a weapon, and we've got to make sure that we put him in position to affect the game.