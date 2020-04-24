Panthers select DE Yetur Gross-Matos in second round

Similar to Brown, Gross-Matos has positional flexibility along the defensive line. He's played on both the interior and as an edge rusher, and that versatility falls in line with what head coach Matt Rhule said at the about wanting to have "positionless players" on defense.

"I was asked to move all around the front four, so I have no problem going inside or outside and no issue with it preference-wise," Gross-Matos said. "Wherever they need me to be, that's where I'll be at."

Gross-Matos' journey to the NFL has been one of overcoming tragedy, as he lost his father at two years old during a boating accident and his brother was killed by a lightning strike a few years later.