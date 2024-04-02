 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
2024 Mock Draft Report 4.0

Apr 02, 2024 at 12:16 PM
CHARLOTTE — It's finally draft month, and the Panthers are just a little over three weeks away from week that can change a franchise. The club holds two picks in the Top 40.

As we near closer, let's take a look to see who the draft experts are thinking might be on the board.

As with our earlier Mock Draft Matrix, it's helpful as a gauge on the relative range of players, rather than any indication of specific interest.

We'll keep tabs on all the mock drafts between now and April 25-27 here at Panthers.com.

ESPN
33rd and 39th
ESPN
WR - Xavier Legette, OT - Kingsley Suamataia
South Carolina, BYU

Draft Network
33rd and 39th
draft_network_logo
WR - Ladd McConkey, Edge - Chop Robinson
Georgia, Penn State

ProFootball Network
33rd and 39th
profootballnetwork
C - Zach Frazier, Edge - Adisa Isaac
West Virginia, Penn State

WalterFootball
33rd and 39th
Screen Shot 2024-04-02 at 10.06.51 AM
WR - Xavier Worthy, CB - Chau Smith-Wade
Texas, Washington State

Panthers welcome a bevy of free agents this week

The Carolina Panthers were busy in free agency this week, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. The first wave arrived on Thursday and Friday, getting a tour of Bank of America Stadium, meeting coaches, teammates and taking in their new home.

240314 Diontae Johnson Arrival-75
