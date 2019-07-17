25 Seasons of Panthers Football: Cam Newton era begins in 2011

It's quite possible that quarterback Cam Newton earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award during the first two weeks of the season. When you become the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards in each of the first two games of your career, it can have that kind of effect.

Of course, Newton did not stop there in his rookie campaign. He was dazzling with his arm, finishing the year with a then NFL rookie-record 4,051 passing yards as well as 21 passing touchdowns - the third most by a rookie in NFL history at the time.

Newton also was spectacular with his feet, rushing for 706 yards on 126 attempts - a team-record average of 5.6 yards every time he took off with the football. Furthermore, Newton's 14 rushing touchdowns set an NFL record. No quarterback in league history - rookie or otherwise - had ever run for as many touchdowns in a single season.

About the only one who didn't seem all that surprised by Newton's remarkable rookie season was, well, Newton himself.

"I don't think anyone's expectations of me will ever be as high as mine," Newton said. "I'm not surprised by anything I do. The only time I'm surprised is when I don't play to my potential."

As the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, expectations were high for Newton - whether it was the player himself setting them or others, like Panthers management, which had declared him the best player in the draft.

But no one really expected him to come out of the gate like he did those first two games.

Carolina's season opener was at the Arizona Cardinals, on the same field where Newton had completed his college career months earlier by leading Auburn to the national championship. But the Heisman Trophy winner had suffered through a somewhat uneven preseason, and it was generally expected that he would experience some of the growing pains many quarterbacks do upon entering the professional ranks.

Instead, Newton completed 24-of-37 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first 400-yard passing game for a rookie quarterback in NFL history and the most yards a rookie had thrown for in his debut since Otto Graham's 346 yards for the Cleveland Browns in 1950 - nearly four decades before Newton was born.

The end result, though, was a 28-21 loss that did not sit well with Newton.

"The last time I lost a game was at Navarro Junior College," he told reporters afterward. "What do you want me to say, 'It feels great?' It is not a comfortable feeling for me."

Newton did look comfortable on the field, however, and veteran wide receiver Steve Smith was among the many who took notice.

"He was everything everybody didn't expect him to be," said Smith after catching eight of Newton's passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. "He was on point, he made some great runs, he made some great reads, made some fantastic throws. He made some throws out there that honestly as a receiver it made it easy to catch them."

A week later, Newton proved it was no fluke by throwing for 432 yards in a 30-23 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers.

Afterward, Green Bay nose tackle B.J. Raji raved about Newton.

"I knew he would be good," Raji said. "But if I told you I knew he'd be this good this early, I'd be lying to you. He doesn't get frustrated. We threw a lot of stuff at him, and he was able to sit back there and make some of the plays they needed."

Best of the Panthers in 2011 season

View photos from Cam Newton's rookie year and head coach Ron Rivera's first season in 2011.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz.
1 / 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
2 / 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
3 / 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver as his linemen, Jordan Gross (69) and Travelle Wharton (70) block the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
4 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver as his linemen, Jordan Gross (69) and Travelle Wharton (70) block the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/@2011 Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) celebrates sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) (not pictured) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Panthers won, 16-10. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
5 / 22

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) celebrates sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) (not pictured) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Panthers won, 16-10. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Derek Cox (21) and Drew Coleman (30) try to catch him during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. Carolina's Greg Olsen (88) runs to help out. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
6 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Derek Cox (21) and Drew Coleman (30) try to catch him during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. Carolina's Greg Olsen (88) runs to help out. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/@2011 Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
7 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the sidelines away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' E.J. Biggers (31) as Carolina's Travelle Wharton (70) chases the play during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. The Panthers won 48-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
8 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs the sidelines away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' E.J. Biggers (31) as Carolina's Travelle Wharton (70) chases the play during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. The Panthers won 48-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads his team in a huddle during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 18, 2011 in Houston, Texas. Carolina won 28-13. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
9 / 22

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Cam Newton (1) leads his team in a huddle during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 18, 2011 in Houston, Texas. Carolina won 28-13. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) and Charles Godfrey (30) celebrate a defensive stop against the Atlanta falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) and Charles Godfrey (30) celebrate a defensive stop against the Atlanta falcons during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) makes his way down the sideline against the Atlanta falcons on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
11 / 22

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) makes his way down the sideline against the Atlanta falcons on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey (80) runs for a gain after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 18, 2011 in Houston, Texas. Carolina won 28-13. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
12 / 22

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey (80) runs for a gain after making a reception during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on Sunday December 18, 2011 in Houston, Texas. Carolina won 28-13. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hangs in the air as he tries to pick up yardage as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers (91) and safety Sean Jones (26) go for the tackle during an NFL game against The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 4, 2011, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
13 / 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hangs in the air as he tries to pick up yardage as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers (91) and safety Sean Jones (26) go for the tackle during an NFL game against The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 4, 2011, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a leaping grap during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
14 / 22

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a leaping grap during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, right, celebrates outside linebacker James Anderson's (50) interception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Houston. The Panthers defeated the Texans 28-13. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
15 / 22

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, right, celebrates outside linebacker James Anderson's (50) interception against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Houston. The Panthers defeated the Texans 28-13. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams celebrates his touchdown with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C.,Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
16 / 22

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams celebrates his touchdown with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C.,Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Tight end Greg Olsen (88) of the Carolina Panthers rushes upfield during play against the Green Bay Packers September 18, 2011 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Packers won 30 - 23. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
17 / 22

Tight end Greg Olsen (88) of the Carolina Panthers rushes upfield during play against the Green Bay Packers September 18, 2011 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Packers won 30 - 23. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' E.J. Biggers (31) for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
18 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' E.J. Biggers (31) for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Antwan Applewhite (93) sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) for a safety during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
19 / 22

Carolina Panthers' Antwan Applewhite (93) sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) for a safety during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson shouts as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
20 / 22

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson shouts as he runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers tight end Richie Brockel (47) rushes for a seven-yard touchdown as Houston Texans strong safety Glover Quin (29) defends in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
21 / 22

Carolina Panthers tight end Richie Brockel (47) rushes for a seven-yard touchdown as Houston Texans strong safety Glover Quin (29) defends in the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after scoring on a one-yard run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
22 / 22

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after scoring on a one-yard run during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

As the season progressed, Newton's strong play produced wins. The Panthers won four of their last six games, including a 38-19 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which Newton scored three touchdowns to set the NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season.

"It does mean something to me. I'm not going to say it doesn't," Newton said of setting the record. "But I'm not focusing on individualism in this game. It's still 11-on-11. I don't think I could have done anything without those 10 other guys on offense - most importantly, the five guys (on the offensive line) blocking their tails off each and every snap."

When he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year one month later, no one was surprised.

"I don't think any of us knew quite what we had until, really, the Arizona game," said Mike Shula, then Carolina's quarterbacks coach. "He's really progressed. Probably the biggest surprise is how well he sees the field. … I think the sky is the limit for him."

Head coach Ron Rivera added: "He puts a lot of pressure on himself to be great. Win or lose, it's always about what else he could have done to help the team. It's kind of that window-versus-mirror thing: In a win, he looks out and sees who else is doing a great job; when we lose, he looks in the mirror."

