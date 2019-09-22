5 Things to Watch: Panthers at Cardinals

Arizona's pass-catching weapons

We all know veteran wideout Larry Fitzgerald continues to be a big-time threat. His matchup with James Bradberry will be a real battle.

The Christian Kirk-Donte Jackson matchup (two promising second-year players) should also be fun to watch. It's one SEC football fans have seen a few times before.

"I covered (former Texas A&M wide receiver) Christian Kirk all three years from freshman to junior year," said Jackson, who starred at LSU. "I'll probably be covering him again this Sunday, so a great little journey.

"He can play in the slot, play outside, jet sweeps, line up in the backfield. He's very good with the ball in his hands. He and DJ Moore are similar, if you ask me. They're both kind of like running backs once they get the ball. He's a dynamic guy."

And don't forget about Damiere Byrd. That's right, the former Panther is now a key contributor for Arizona. He's got 10 catches already; this after posting 12 receptions in three years with Carolina. From the sounds of it, he's got a point to prove Sunday.