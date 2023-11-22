Adam Thielen nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show the week of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 33-year-old Thielen joined the Panthers this offseason and leads the team with 76 catches for 726 yards and four touchdowns.

He leads the NFC and is fourth in the league in receptions this year. He leads the league with 25 receptions on third downs, and converted a pair of fourth downs last week against the Cowboys.