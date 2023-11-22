Adam Thielen nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

CHARLOTTE — Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen was chosen as the team's nominee for the NFL's 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The award, created in 2014, is presented each year to an NFL player who demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship — including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The award honors and is named after the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney, Sr.
A panel of NFL Legends will select eight finalists (four in each conference). Those eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award when the players vote on December 15.
The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors show the week of Super Bowl LVIII.
The 33-year-old Thielen joined the Panthers this offseason and leads the team with 76 catches for 726 yards and four touchdowns.
He leads the NFC and is fourth in the league in receptions this year. He leads the league with 25 receptions on third downs, and converted a pair of fourth downs last week against the Cowboys.
The Panthers have been well represented with the award, which was created in 2014. Former linebacker Luke Kuechly won in 2017, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won it in 2020.
