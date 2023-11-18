No days off: For Adam Thielen, a chance to work is a chance

That's why 36-year-old backup quarterback Andy Dalton was genuinely surprised to see Thielen walk out in full pads on Wednesday. It never occurred to him that it would be any other way.

"I asked him if he was sick or if something was wrong," Dalton said with a laugh. "Some people earn the right to get days off, and he definitely earned that. And it's a smart thing to do."

Dalton's also been around long enough to know when a signal's being sent, such that it was hard to miss.

"I think that's part of it, and that's probably a big reason why he was out there," Dalton said. "Everybody knows what it takes for Adam to be ready on game day and all that kind of stuff, and for him to be out there on a Wednesday practice when normally he's not out there, I think it just shows that it's like, hey, this week we're going to put the work in."

Again, the physiological realities dictate that at some point over the next eight weeks, Thielen will resume his previous routine of watching while the rest of them run around.

"You know, you do start to feel a little different on Wednesdays and Thursdays when you're, you know, 11 years into the league," he acknowledged. "So, at the end of the day, it's whatever I can do to help this team perform its best, whatever we can do to help the team win games.