Notebook: Frank Reich to resume play-calling on offense

Reich said he did not consider handing off play-calling to either senior assistant Jim Caldwell or passing game coordinator Parks Frazier.

Reich said Brown would continue to run the installation meetings and game-planning but that he felt like, with his experience in the league, it was the move the team needed at this point. He also said he didn't think it should reflect negatively on Brown since he was put into a difficult situation by taking over an 0-6 team that wasn't performing at a high level at the time.

"This should have zero impact on Thomas's career arc," Reich said. "First of all, anybody who knows Thomas knows he's brilliant and that he's a great leader, alpha male, fast on his feet. And so this is a three-game sample size on a team on a team and an offense that's been struggling. You know, what, what was he supposed to do? I mean, was it supposed to be magic his first time calling in three games? So this will have little or no impact on Thomas's long-term trajectory. He's too good of a coach, person, the whole deal."

Mostly, for a team that's struggling with the ball, Reich said it was about trading on his experience in the position in hopes of making progress.